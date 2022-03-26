MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $478.16 and last traded at $477.55. Approximately 14,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 540,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.54 and its 200 day moving average is $567.17.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.