Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIST stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

