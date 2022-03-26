MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Tops $1.58 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $44.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,718.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.30 or 0.07058082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00279591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.00812502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00106060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013262 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.80 or 0.00462433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.77 or 0.00455676 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.