Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $175.57 or 0.00395098 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $94,108.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 453.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.06 or 0.00756258 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.30 or 0.06981234 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,340.70 or 0.99781541 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 56,689 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

