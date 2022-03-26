Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits One Day Volume of $122,271.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $23.79 or 0.00053034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $122,271.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.65 or 0.07036102 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,769.76 or 0.99790708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00043687 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 417,165 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

