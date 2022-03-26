MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Purchases $388,776.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 809,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $388,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Ian Jacobs purchased 654,775 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $314,292.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs acquired 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs acquired 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs acquired 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs purchased 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of MIXT opened at $12.00 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $291.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

