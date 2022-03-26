Mizuho Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $95.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 91.67.

RIVN stock opened at 46.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 56.06. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 33.46 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

