Mizuho Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $190.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.67.

Square stock opened at $130.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 420.42 and a beta of 2.32. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $452,024,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

