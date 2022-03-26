Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average is $255.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,621,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,614 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

