Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,054 shares of company stock worth $36,241,614. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

