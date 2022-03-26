Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) vs. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Critical Contrast

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Moleculin Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 348.14%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Moleculin Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -121.91% -65.49% Moleculin Biotech N/A -24.80% -21.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$143.88 million ($3.89) -3.40 Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$17.35 million N/A N/A

Summary

Moleculin Biotech beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.