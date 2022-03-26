Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.55 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $7.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $29.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.68 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.64 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.52. 6,223,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

