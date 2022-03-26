Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

