Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,985,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $91.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

