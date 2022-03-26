Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NOV by 37.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 36.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 3,069,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.