Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. VSE makes up about 4.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. owned 1.78% of VSE worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSEC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in VSE by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in VSE by 101,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. 33,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,090. The company has a market cap of $568.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.53. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

