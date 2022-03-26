Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $48.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of MEG stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.35. 137,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,731. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

