Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,354.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,354 ($30.99) and traded as high as GBX 2,489.41 ($32.77). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,460 ($32.39), with a volume of 35,652 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNS. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.23) to GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.55) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,232.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,354.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 62 ($0.82) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 29,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.21), for a total transaction of £673,054.65 ($886,064.57). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 5,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.67), for a total transaction of £138,495.20 ($182,326.49). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,408 shares of company stock valued at $97,355,975.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

