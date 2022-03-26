Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,354.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,354 ($30.99) and traded as high as GBX 2,489.41 ($32.77). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,460 ($32.39), with a volume of 35,652 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNS. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.23) to GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.55) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,232.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,354.
In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 29,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.21), for a total transaction of £673,054.65 ($886,064.57). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 5,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.67), for a total transaction of £138,495.20 ($182,326.49). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,408 shares of company stock valued at $97,355,975.
About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
