Morgan Stanley Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.91.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $69.05.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,879,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after acquiring an additional 563,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.