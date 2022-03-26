Morgan Stanley Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $80.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $68.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.