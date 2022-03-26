Morgan Stanley Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $80.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.09.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $68.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
