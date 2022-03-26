Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRES. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.57) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.32) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,023.75 ($13.48).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 741.40 ($9.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 712.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 813.34. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.13).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.