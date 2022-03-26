MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 154.01% from the company’s previous close.

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.14 ($60.60).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €25.59 ($28.12) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.55. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a twelve month high of €80.14 ($88.07). The company has a market cap of $873.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

