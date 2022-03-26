MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.39.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter worth about $607,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

