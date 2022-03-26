MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.39.
Shares of MOR stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $24.19.
About MorphoSys (Get Rating)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
