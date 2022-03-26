Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.