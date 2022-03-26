Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $103.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

