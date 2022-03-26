Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 51 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $219.04 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

