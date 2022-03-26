Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,036,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 2,450.2% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NetEase by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,430,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,148,000 after purchasing an additional 181,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,937. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

