Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. 6,706,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

