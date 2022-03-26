Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.41. The stock had a trading volume of 489,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,121. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average is $227.58.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,013.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

