Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.48.

MOTS opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 59.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 151,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

