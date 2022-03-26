Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Movado Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE MOV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.07. 181,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,446. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $872.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $146,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,794. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

