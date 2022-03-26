Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.57, but opened at $37.60. Movado Group shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 5,632 shares traded.

The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $146,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,794. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Movado Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Movado Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Movado Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $872.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.18.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

