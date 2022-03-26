Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBIO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of MBIO opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $100.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

