MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE MVO opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter.

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

