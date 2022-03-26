MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
NYSE MVO opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.
About MV Oil Trust (Get Rating)
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
