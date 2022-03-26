NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 187.25, a quick ratio of 187.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)
