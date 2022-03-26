National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 151,368 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

NYSE WPM opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

