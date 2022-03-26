National Bank of Canada FI Invests $7.26 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $243.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.71. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.