National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,801 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,117,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after buying an additional 600,848 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 681.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 561,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after buying an additional 149,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.