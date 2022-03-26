National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

