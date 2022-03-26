National Bank of Canada FI Takes $8.53 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 98,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,942,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.49.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

