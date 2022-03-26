National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $102.91 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

