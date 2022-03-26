National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,022.67

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,022.67 ($13.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,123.20 ($14.79). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,119.80 ($14.74), with a volume of 4,851,097 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on NG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.69) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,061.44 ($13.97).

The company has a market cap of £41.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,022.67.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($25,818.14). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,880 shares of company stock worth $2,006,534.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

