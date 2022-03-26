Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Mar 26th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAIIGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

