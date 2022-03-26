Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

