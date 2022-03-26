Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NEOG stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,757. Neogen has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Neogen news, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neogen by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 422,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Neogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Neogen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

