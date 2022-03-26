NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,036 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $85.69 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

