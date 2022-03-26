NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.170 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NetApp stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $85.69. 1,291,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. NetApp has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

