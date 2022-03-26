New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.26 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $27,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $238.22 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.55 and its 200-day moving average is $227.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

