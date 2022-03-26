New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 128,240 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,240 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $25,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 484,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 45,997 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 273,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 333,735 shares of company stock worth $5,596,323 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.