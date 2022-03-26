New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,930 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,551 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $24,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,273,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,325 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,770,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

