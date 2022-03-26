New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 875 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $21,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 32.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $414.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.